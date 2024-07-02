Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,009 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,242,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 69,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $48.51. 2,091,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

