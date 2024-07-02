Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,981,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,898,000 after acquiring an additional 76,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

