Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $105.82. 3,226,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,532. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.