Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $349,710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611,025 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,123,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,748,000.

Shares of JMBS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,455. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $46.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

