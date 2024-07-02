Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.50. 778,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,401. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.