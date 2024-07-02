Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $339.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

