Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stake Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 144.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECON stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 18,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

