Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Commerzbank Trading Up 2.9 %

Commerzbank stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 32.55 and a quick ratio of 32.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

