Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $413.37 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $413.37 million and approximately $30.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $49.45 or 0.00078680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010844 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,516.20 or 0.61118449 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,421 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

