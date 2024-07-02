Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,659 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 246,648 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,357,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.26. 59,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,982. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $707.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

