Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,121 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EELV. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 50,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

