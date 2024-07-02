Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.2% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.01% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $67,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,003,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,373,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after buying an additional 1,481,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,966,000.

GLDM stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $46.21. 1,802,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,613. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

