Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $5.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. 1,506,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,485. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

