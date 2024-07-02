Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UYLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,760. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

