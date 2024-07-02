Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.97% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $27,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.62. 287,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.