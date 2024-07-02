Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 48,852 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 401.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,884.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 164,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,924. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

