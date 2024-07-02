Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 2.95% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,550,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 184,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 103,084 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 388,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBND traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,349. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

