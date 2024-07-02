Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 672,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $47,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 167.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 431,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 270,664 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

