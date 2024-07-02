Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,819 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after buying an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,779,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 49,348 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after buying an additional 360,926 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.26. 883,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,685. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

