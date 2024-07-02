Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,211 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,816. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.59. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

