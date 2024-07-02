Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.91. 49,054,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,752,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.