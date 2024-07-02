Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.56

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 218991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

