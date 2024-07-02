Contrasting Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coinbase Global and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35 Runway Growth Finance 0 7 1 0 2.13

Valuation and Earnings

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $215.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.66%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $12.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

This table compares Coinbase Global and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 18.44 $94.87 million $5.01 46.58 Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.81 $44.34 million $1.10 10.65

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30% Runway Growth Finance 26.93% 14.17% 7.34%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Runway Growth Finance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.