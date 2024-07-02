Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Trading Down 4.8%

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.38. 103,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 528,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Corridor Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a current ratio of 69.35, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.38.

Corridor Resources Company Profile

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

