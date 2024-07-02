Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,321 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 5.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $250,714,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 104,032.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933,789 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $31,102,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $23,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 0.7 %

CPNG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 6,556,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,737,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

