Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
CVOSF remained flat at $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
About Coveo Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.