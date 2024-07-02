Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

CVOSF remained flat at $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

