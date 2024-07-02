Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 163,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,011. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

