Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 163,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,011. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
