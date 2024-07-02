Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Down 3%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.16 and last traded at $143.32. Approximately 168,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,343,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Crocs Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

