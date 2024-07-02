CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 905,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CFB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 278,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

