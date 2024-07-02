CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $382.00 and last traded at $384.50. 948,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,157,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 725.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

