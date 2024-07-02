CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

CSPCY traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.13. 13,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.23. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$3.71.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

