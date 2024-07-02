Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,823 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $25,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,150 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,766 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $2,953,588. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

