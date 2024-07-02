Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,196 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,816,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,308,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.