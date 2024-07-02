Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $19.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.03. The stock had a trading volume of 134,288,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,916,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.38. The firm has a market cap of $730.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

