Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 17,700 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,341,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after buying an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,550,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 260,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

