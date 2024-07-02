Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 4,092 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

