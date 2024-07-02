Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 83,457 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 83,457 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

