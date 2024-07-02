D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Down to $137.02

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.02, but opened at $134.00. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $135.25, with a volume of 399,801 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

