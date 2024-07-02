DA Davidson Increases National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

NBHC has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,793. National Bank has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 852,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 100,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,665,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 298,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in National Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

