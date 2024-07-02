Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys Shares of 348 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $679.58. 2,255,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

