Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.41. 5,062,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average is $246.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

