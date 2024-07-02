Dash Acquisitions Inc. Invests $252,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.41. 32,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.