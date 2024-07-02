David Ransom Sells 50,000 Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) insider David Ransom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.42 ($1.61), for a total transaction of A$121,000.00 ($80,666.67).

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

