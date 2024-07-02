Dbs Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Dbs Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SE. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $76.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Kora Management LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SEA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.