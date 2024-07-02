DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Down 5.0% in June

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.
DCC Stock Performance
DCC stock remained flat at $73.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DCC has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.
About DCC
