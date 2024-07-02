Degen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.72 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Degen has a total market capitalization of $91.72 million and $20.83 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degen token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Degen has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00784536 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $17,054,078.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

