Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 225,918 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

