Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,738. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.