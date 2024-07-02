Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 17.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DLTNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,738. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Delta 9 Cannabis
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.