DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.47

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1905004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

