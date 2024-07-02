Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in June

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $18.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
